The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court is impacting women nationwide.

While the right to choose will remain in place in North Carolina under Governor Roy Cooper’s leadership, some states have decided otherwise.

As states such as South Carolina begin to see potential stricter access, clinics in Charlotte are receiving a drastic increase in calls.

“We’ve seen an influx of callers seeing if they can still access care. Folks are really concerned about if they can keep their appointments,” said Amber Gavin, the VP of Operations for A Woman’s Choice, to WBTV.

Gavin says they are preparing for the influx of patients while assuring women their appointments still stand.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported roughly 30,000 abortions were performed in the state in 2020, with approximately 25,000 being from North Carolina residents.

Charlotte Abortion Clinic Preparing for Influx in Patients From Other States was originally published on 1053rnb.com