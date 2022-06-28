Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While gas prices are a tad bit cheaper than they were a couple of weeks ago, you still may find yourself penny-pinching at the pump.

Here are some locations in the Charlotte area with the cheapest gas prices to help you save at the pump:

Shell (Belmont) 6441 Wilkinson Blvd

$4.19 Mobil (Pineville) 105 S Polk St

$4.19 Sam’s Club (Gastonia) 3540 E Franklin Blvd

$4.19 Murphy USA (Belmont) 100 Caldwell Farm Rd

$4.19 Shell (Mount Holly) 101 Belmont Mount Holly Rd

$4.21 CITGO (Gastonia) 2829 S York Rd

$4.26 BP (Monroe) 4102 W HIGHWAY 74

$4.28 Circle K (Indian Trail) 13719 Independence Blvd

$4.28 QuikTrip (Indian Trail) 5650 W US-74

$4.28 Shell (Monroe) 4103 US-74 W

$4.28

Here’s Where to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices in the Charlotte Area was originally published on 1053rnb.com