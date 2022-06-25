Steve Clifford Agrees to Return to the Charlotte Hornets as Head Coach

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After departing from the team in 2018, former coach Steve Clifford has agreed to return to the Charlotte Hornets as head coach.

Clifford was the Hornets’ head coach from 2013-2018, taking the team to the playoffs twice.

The news comes only six days after Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson backed out of the position.

The Hornets’ last time in the playoffs was in 2016 under Clifford’s leadership. The team had a 196-214 record.

“I’m happy to be returning to Charlotte, and I want to thank Michael Jordan, Mitch Kupchak, and Buzz Peterson for this opportunity,” said Clifford.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said he is confident Steve Clifford will help the players continue to grow.

