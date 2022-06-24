Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation gave thousands of dollars in grant money to provide children in the Fran’s Kids organization with laptops and other technology.

Fran’s Kids daycare program was created by Johnson C. Smith University graduate Fran Witherspoon.

“It started after I had my kids,” Witherspoon said. “I have all boys and was looking for a qualified child care program to enroll my kids in.”

The organization now includes four programs, all of which center on education. One of the programs, the Fran’s Kids Boys and Girls Center, serves students, families, and the community.

The Hornets awarded the organization iPads, laptops, smartboards, and more.

Witherspoon hopes the organization will continue to positively impact thousands of kids’ lives.

Hornets Foundation Awards Grant to Local Organization Improving Families