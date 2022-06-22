Kid-Friendly Summer Activities Under $10 in the Charlotte Area

CLOSE
Children are out for summer break, and you may be wondering what there is to do. Luckily the Charlotte area offers many fun activities that won’t break your bank this summer!
Here are some cheap activities for children and families:
- Discovery Place Nature
- Price: $8 or free for children 2 and younger. $1 with an EBT or WIC card.
- Location: 1658 Sterling Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
- Ebenezer Park
- Price: Free – $5
- Location: 4490 Boatshore Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732
- Sweetwater Farms
- Price: $5 online/$6 in person
- Location: 14412 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC, 28078
- Sports Connection Kids Bowl Free Program
- Price: Free for children age 2-12
- Location: 11611 Ardrey Kell Drive, Charlotte, NC, 28277
- Lake Park Splash Pad
- Price: Free
- Location: 1050 Johnston Drive, Pineville, NC 28143
