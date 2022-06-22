Mary J. Blige Bringing Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary recording artist, Mary J. Blige, is making her way to Charlotte as a stop on her upcoming tour.

The Good Morning Gorgeous Tour will take place at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Wednesday, September 21. The tour kicks off in Greensboro, N.C. Saturday, September 17.

The tour will also make stops in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta

Joining her on the stage are R&B artists Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

The tour comes after Blige’s album release of Good Morning Gorgeous in early 2022.

Tickets to see Mary J. Blige are currently on sale and range from $69.50 to $189.50 per person. Tickets are available on blackpromoterscollective.com, spectrumcentercharlotte.com, or ticketmaster.com.

