Children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

StarMed staff in west Charlotte opened their first box of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children.

The vaccines are available at the clinic on Tuckaseegee Road. Appointments will begin as early as Wednesday. Parents can book appointments on StarMed’s website.

The Eastland Clinic on Central Avenue will also offer vaccinations.

“We are thrilled to be able to protect our youngest people and provide another step toward ending the pandemic,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Healthcare.

Children may experience mild side effects from the vaccine, such as fever, arm soreness, or headache.

StarMed Offering COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Under 5 was originally published on 1053rnb.com