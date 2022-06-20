Charlotte Airport Seeing More Flight Cancellations and Delays

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This year, summer travel for some passengers may come at the expense of long lines, flight delays, and cancellations.

Storms, staffing shortages, and increased summer travel are resulting in many flights being delayed and canceled.

Globally, over 2,500 flights had been canceled Saturday, according to Flight Aware.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport experienced 359 delays and 97 cancellations on Saturday. Friday had more with 573 delays and almost 300 cancelations.

“It’s been a long day. We drove five hours already today to get here and now we’re struggling with this,” said passenger Alli Sullivan after her flight was delayed.

Charlotte Douglas Airport encourages passengers to plan ahead, especially on days such as holidays that may be busier.

