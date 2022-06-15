Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Juneteenth Celebrations Happening in the Charlotte Area

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Juneteenth, Freedom Day poster, card, background, June 14. Vector

Source: BojanMirkovic / Getty

Juneteenth is right around the corner.

The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in United States and will be celebrated nationally on June 19.

Here’s a list of Juneteenth events happening in the Charlotte area:

Juneteenth Celebrations Happening in the Charlotte Area  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Close