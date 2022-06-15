US National Whitewater Center Kitchen Cited for Flies in Health Inspection

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A popular Charlotte attraction’s kitchen has received a “B” from the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

The catering kitchen at the U.S. National Whitewater Center located at 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy., was inspected on Monday, June 13 and received a score of 85.

The eatery’s low score was due to multiple health violations, including the presence of flies and dirty dishes.

Health department inspectors found flies in the kitchen, according to the inspection form. The restaurant was also cited for food debris on dishes and improper storage of food.

This is the establishment’s first “B”.

The state law states that permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

