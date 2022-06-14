State Rankings For Racial Economic Equity

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A recent study found North Carolina 19th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, in ranking state economies with the most racial equity. Nationally, only 3.2% of executive or senior-level positions belong to African Americans, even though that demographic makes up 13% of the U.S. population. Black unemployment is at a higher rate nationally, with 6.2% for black people compared to 3.2% for white people.

The disparity in wealth between white and black Americans is even more stark in contrast with the average white family’s net worth of $171,000, compared to just $17,150 for the average black family.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across eight key metrics, in areas such as annual income, unemployment rate and homeownership rate.