An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Charlotte area from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m.

The heat index is projected to be near 112 degrees.

The Charlotte area has not been under an excessive heat warning since July 2012.

Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper-90s through Friday and be near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Here is some tips to beat the heat:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Check on relatives, neighbors, and the elderly

Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles

If possible, reschedule outdoor activities until early morning or evening.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Charlotte Area on Tuesday was originally published on 1053rnb.com