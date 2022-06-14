CLOSE
An excessive heat warning will be in effect in the Charlotte area from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m.
The heat index is projected to be near 112 degrees.
The Charlotte area has not been under an excessive heat warning since July 2012.
Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper-90s through Friday and be near 90 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.
Here is some tips to beat the heat:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Check on relatives, neighbors, and the elderly
- Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles
- If possible, reschedule outdoor activities until early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing
Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Charlotte Area on Tuesday was originally published on 1053rnb.com