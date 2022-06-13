Mecklenburg County Opens Cooling Centers Ahead of Heat Wave

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A dangerous heat wave is approaching the Charlotte area this week. Mecklenburg County is working to provide relief for residents during the hotter-than-normal temperatures.

Heat indices are predicted to range between 100 and 105 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A heat index is what it “feels like” when humidity levels and temperature are combined.

The county opened cooling stations for the public on Thursday and Friday.

Cooling Station Locations:

