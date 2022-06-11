You Might Want to Eat the Watermelon Rind

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A popular fruit, especially during the summer season, is a slice of watermelon. And whether you prefer a dash of salt, lightly grilled, included in a stir fry or salad or in a blender or smoothie, watermelons contain the antioxidant Lycopene. Studies show that Lycopene helps to decrease the risk of cancer, heart disease and age-related eye disorders. Watermelon rinds also provide many nutrients, according to Healthline. The rinds are high in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and fiber, which helps with digestion and that helps regulate blood sugar and cholesterol levels. High levels of Citrulline have also been discovered in watermelon rinds. Citrulline reduces blood pressure and its supplements have been associated with heart health and improved circulation, according to Country Living. While slicing your watermelon, include the rind and eat as one piece. Kwang Uh of Baroo in Los Angeles suggests that you try a homemade pickled watermelon rind recipe which includes:

Watermelon

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 cup lime juice

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/2 cup rice wine vinegar

1/2 cup white wine vinegar

1 cinnamon stick

1 kaffir lime leaf

The best watermelons are firm, consistent and heavy for its size with a yellow spot on the underside caused by sitting on the ground and ripening in the sun. A pale or white underside indicates that the fruit may have been picked too sun or may not be ripe.

Watermelons are the most popular melon eaten in the U.S. The high amount of water, 92%, helps to keep you hydrated. Adding the rind provides even more benefits.