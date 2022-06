Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ten days after a self proclaimed white supremacist killed ten black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, nineteen children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Journalists in the Buffalo area say that the community wants their story to continue to be included in the daily news cycle. Here is my conversation with radio talent Yasmin Young of WBLK-93.7, Buffalo, NY.