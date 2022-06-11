Here’s What to Know About Charlotte’s Heat Wave Coming Next Week

CLOSE
Summer is right around the corner and the Queen City is ready to heat things up.
The Charlotte area is expected to experience a widespread, above-average heat wave.
From Monday through Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach hotter-than-normal temperatures. Highs will peak in the mid to upper 90s. Heat indices will reach around 100° Monday and Thursday, and 105° Tuesday and Wednesday.
Things to remember during the heat wave:
- Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids while out.
- Wear protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses.
- Use sunscreens with an SPF of at least 30.
- Avoid outdoor work if possible.
- Do not leave children or pets in cars.
