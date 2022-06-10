Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

An American Airlines flight is set to detour from its trip to Charlotte and land in Spain after experiencing potential mechanical issues.

Flight 721, was heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Rome. It began its trip before detouring on Friday morning.

The flight detoured to Madrid, Spain, and landed at 3:17 p.m. CEST or 9:17 a.m. EST.

According to travel tracker FlightAware, the flight landed in Madrid after 5 hours and 24 minutes of traveling.

“The aircraft landed safely and without incident, and our maintenance team is currently evaluating,” said American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing to the Charlotte Observer.

The flight includes 266 passengers and 12 crew members/

American Airlines Flight to Charlotte Lands in Spain For Mechanical Issues was originally published on 1053rnb.com