Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With inflating gas and flight prices, you may be looking for a cheaper way for you and your family to travel this summer. Amtrak is providing a solution for North Carolina residents.

N.C. By Train is offering a $5 kids’ fare to travel from Charlotte to Raleigh all summer. Stops within the trip include High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary, and Raleigh.

Travelers can purchase one-way tickets for children ages 2-12 with the booking of a regular price adult ticket. Round trip tickets for children would be $10. The offer is valid through Aug. 31.

The offer is valid for travel on the Piedmont and Carolinian trains.

Read the full story here.

Traveling Soon? Kids Can Ride Amtrak for $5 in NC This Summer was originally published on 1053rnb.com