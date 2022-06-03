Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Charlotte prep student is accused of making threats against a Charlotte academy.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said 18-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor allegedly threatened to shoot Bradford Preparatory School students during the school’s graduation ceremony. CMPD said the threat was reportedly made while Lawlor was on campus. He is now charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.

The graduation ceremony took place at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Police were present during the ceremony.

Parents who attended the graduation shared their thoughts and concerns.

“With what’s happened recently you have to think anything is legitimate,” said parent Stuart Miller.

As of Thursday evening, Lawlor remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County jail, according to WCNC.

Read the full story here.

Shooting Threat Made Made Against Charlotte Academy was originally published on 1053rnb.com