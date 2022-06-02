Battle Of The Bands Documentary To Re-Air For Black Music Month

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The “National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB): A Salute to the Battle” documentary film that originally premiered in February for Black History Month, will re-air in over 44 markets throughout June in honor of Black Music Month. Presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar, the film was intended to highlight the global influence and impact of HBCU marching bands

“NBOTB: Salute to HBCU Marching Bands” showcases the spirit of the HBCU band battle, featuring performances from Bethune Cookman University, Marching Wildcats; Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band; North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine and others.

The film gives viewers a behind-the-scenes peek into the planning, practice and dedication that goes into creating these performances that have become core to HBCU football halftimes and homecoming parades.

For a full list of dates, times, and stations to watch “NBOTB: Salute to HBCU Marching Bands visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/salute.