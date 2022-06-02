Hurricane Season Has Begun: Here are Tips to Prepare

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Atlantic hurricane season has officially kicked off as of June 1st. Preparation is key to keeping you and your family safe during this time.

Red Cross, the National Hurricane Center and Ready.gov have provided tips to ensure you are prepared.

Put together an emergency kit. This kit should fit the needs of all family members. The kit should include a 3-day supply of water, non-perishable food items, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, emergency contact info, extra cash, and more. Have an emergency plan. Review your evacuation zone, evacuation route and shelter locations. Be sure to include pets if applicable. Prepare and protect your home. Within two days of an arriving hurricane, bring in any loose or lightweight items that could get picked up by winds. Cover all windows. Fill the bathtub with water. During a hurricane, you may find yourself without running water. This is not for drinking but it can be used for important things like flushing the toilet.

