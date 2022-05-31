Eat Black Charlotte Week Returns This June

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

EatBLKCharlotte Week will return to Charlotte on June 3-12.

The annual celebration is a weeklong event that gives Black-owned vendors and food businesses the chance to engage with the Charlotte community. The celebration will end with the grande finale, the Eat Black Charlotte Food & Culture Festival.

The festival will take place at 835 Gesco St, Charlotte, NC 28208.

Over 20 food businesses will offer lunch and dinner items throughout the week. Some participants include:

“Last year we received so much positive and meaningful feedback from the community about our food truck event,” said Erique Berry who is a team member behind the event. “So, this year, attendees can expect more food trucks with the addition of retail vendors.

According to the team, there will also be more entertainment for kids.

