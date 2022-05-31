NC Tops Social Media Obsessed State Stats

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina is the most social media obsessed state in the US, according to new research. In a new study conducted by digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital, it was determined with measure of the number of Google searches on social media platforms, that our state tops the list. The agency counted searches on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in each state to and North Carolina weighed in 9,011,600 social media searches per month. When measured against the state population, this yields an average of 867.87 social media related searches for every 1,000 people.

The state’s favourite social media platform is Facebook, accounting for 6,120,000 monthly searches on average. Instagram comes in second with 823,000 searches a month and Twitter in third with 550,000 monthly searches. Check out the results for all states: