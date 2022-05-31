Charlotte
NC Tops Social Media Obsessed State Stats

North Carolina is the most social media obsessed state in the US, according to new research.  In a new study conducted by digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital, it was determined with measure of the number of Google searches on social media platforms, that our state tops the list.  The agency counted searches on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter in each state to and North Carolina weighed in 9,011,600 social media searches per month. When measured against the state population,  this yields an average of 867.87 social media related searches for every 1,000 people.

The state’s favourite social media platform is Facebook, accounting for 6,120,000 monthly searches on average. Instagram comes in second with 823,000 searches a month and Twitter in third with 550,000 monthly searches. Check out the results for all states:

Rank State Population Average monthly social media searches Searches per 1000 people Most popular social media
1 North Carolina 10,383,620 9,011,600 867.87 Facebook
2 Tennessee 6,770,010 5,848,600 863.90 Facebook
3 Maine 1,338,404 1,146,600 856.69 Facebook
4 New Hampshire 1,356,458 1,150,000 847.80 Facebook
5 New Mexico 2,095,428 1,760,000 839.92 Facebook
6 Vermont 626,299 515,900 823.73 Facebook
7 Washington 7,614,893 6,102,100 801.34 Facebook
8 Wisconsin 5,813,568 4,652,800 800.33 Facebook
9 Iowa 3,156,145 2,517,400 797.62 Facebook
10 Oregon 4,190,713 3,336,700 796.21 Facebook
11 Alabama 4,887,871 3,863,100 790.34 Facebook
12 Rhode Island 1,057,315 821,100 776.59 Facebook
13 South Carolina 5,084,127 3,920,800 771.18 Facebook
14 Ohio 11,689,442 8,861,600 758.09 Facebook
15 Georgia 10,519,475 7,845,000 745.76 Facebook
16 New York 19,542,209 14,506,000 742.29 Facebook
17 Nebraska 1,929,268 1,422,800 737.48 Facebook
18 Massachusetts 6,902,149 5,088,500 737.23 Facebook
19 New Jersey 8,908,520 6,542,500 734.41 Facebook
20 Virginia 8,517,685 6,252,000 734.00 Facebook
21 Texas 28,701,845 20,894,000 727.97 Facebook
22 Michigan 9,995,915 7,249,100 725.21 Facebook
23 Maryland 6,042,718 4,365,100 722.37 Facebook
24 Indiana 6,691,878 4,832,100 722.08 Facebook
25 Montana 1,062,305 766,200 721.26 Facebook
26 Illinois 12,741,080 9,177,500 720.31 Facebook
27 Colorado 5,695,564 4,096,200 719.19 Facebook
28 Wyoming 577,737 415,100 718.49 Facebook
29 Arizona 7,171,646 5,125,100 714.63 Facebook
30 Pennsylvania 12,807,060 9,119,000 712.03 Facebook
31 Delaware 967,171 686,800 710.11 Facebook
32 Kentucky 4,468,402 3,166,900 708.73 Facebook
33 Minnesota 5,611,179 3,971,100 707.71 Facebook
34 South Dakota 882,235 621,600 704.57 Facebook
35 California 39,557,045 27,417,000 693.10 Facebook
36 North Dakota 760,077 518,900 682.69 Facebook
37 Idaho 1,754,208 1,194,100 680.71 Facebook
38 Oklahoma 3,943,079 2,659,500 674.47 Facebook
39 Florida 21,670,000 14,420,000 665.44 Facebook
40 Connecticut 3,572,665 2,326,700 651.25 Facebook
41 Missouri 6,126,452 3,976,800 649.12 Facebook
42 West Virginia 1,805,832 1,156,000 640.15 Facebook
43 Kansas 2,911,505 1,802,400 619.06 Facebook
44 Utah 3,161,105 1,946,200 615.67 Facebook
45 Mississippi 2,963,914 1,798,600 606.83 Facebook
46 Arkansas 3,013,825 1,816,300 602.66 Facebook
47 Nevada 3,034,392 1,825,600 601.64 Facebook
48 Louisiana 4,659,978 2,778,100 596.16 Facebook
49 Alaska 737,438 431,800 585.54 Facebook
50 Hawaii 1,420,491 625,500 440.34 Facebook

 

