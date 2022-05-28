Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Speed Street kicked off Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The festivities are leading up to the big Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Fans are flooding the speedway this weekend to see the race, their favorite racecar drivers, and big performances from Flo Rida, the Steve Miller Band, and Lynyrd.

“With COVID it just wasn’t the same,” said fan, Lynne Darsey. “It’s nice to see things getting back to normal. All the people here and all the trailers, it’s just fun. NASCAR’s back.”

Guests can buy a $20 ticket for Speed Street or enjoy Speed Street at no extra charge with a ticket to any race.

Those not attending any events should expect increased traffic within the Concord and North Charlotte area.

Speed Street Begins at Charlotte Motor Speedway was originally published on 1053rnb.com