How Can You Support Community Victims Of Mass Shootings

To support families and communities of the recent mass shootings in Uvalde, TX and Buffalo, NY, the following resources were shared by CNN

In addition, The National Compassion Fund, the San Antonio Area Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country have partnered for Uvalde Strong Funds:

Uvalde Strong Fund – emergency relief funds for the Uvalde community

To support families of the Buffalo tragedy, GoFundMe has a verified Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund established by the National Compassion Fund:

The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County has also established The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund which supports the community in the predominantly Black neighborhood where the shooting took place: