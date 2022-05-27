Memorial Day Weekend Events in the Charlotte Area

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Memorial weekend, look no further!

Here are some events taking place in the Charlotte area this weekend:

Block Party at Lake Norman Date: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Location: D9 Brewing Company, LKN

D9 Brewing Company, LKN Price: Free The Whitewater Center’s Memorial Day Celebration Date: Saturday, May 28th, and Sunday, May 29th

Saturday, May 28th, and Sunday, May 29th Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

9:00 am to 9:00 pm Location: The Whitewater Center

The Whitewater Center Price: Free admission, Parking $6 Fireworks at Carowinds Date: Saturday, May 28th

Saturday, May 28th Time: 8:45 p.m

8:45 p.m Location: Carowinds

Carowinds Price: Park Admission Price Party in the Park Date: Sunday, May 29th

Sunday, May 29th Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Mint Museum lawn

Mint Museum lawn Price: Free

