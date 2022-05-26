StarMed Hosts Formula Giveaway TODAY

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

StarMed Healthcare announced that it will give away 600 more cans of baby formula to provide some relief to area families. A national shortage on baby formulas has plagued families with newborn for months now. StarMed has sourced 600+ units of formula to giveaway on Thursday, May 26 starting at 10 a.m at its Central Avenue and Tuckaseegee Road locations.

No registration is required but supplies are limited. They hosted another giveaway on May 16 and were a help to hundreds of area families.