Chicago Fried Chicken Chain to Open in Charlotte's University City

A new fried chicken restaurant is making its way to Charlotte.

Popular Chicago fried chicken chain, Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, is opening in Charlotte’s University City area. The restaurant will include a full bar and hookah bar.

The new location is set to open in June at 440 East McCullough Drive.

Owners Eliot Mosby and his sister, Bobbie Robinson, are from the Chicago area. Mosby became familiar with Charlotte after traveling for his previous job.

“I just fell in love with Charlotte over 10 years ago, so it’s always been a place I knew I wanted to call home and just didn’t know how it was going to come about,” Mosby said to CharlotteFive.

Some popular items on the menu include Chicago-styled chicken and fish dinners served with Harold’s signature mild and hot sauces.

