Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte churches are using their resources to help provide affordable housing.

In the past, Caldwell Presbyterian Church sheltered dozens of homeless women. The church now wants to convert one of its unused buildings into apartments.

“It’s about our transformation as much as it is about providing housing,” said Reverend John Cleghorn of Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

Cleghorn has the building to construct up to 21 apartments, but he says the church still needs the funding.

We’re still raising the last of the $6 million we need,” Cleghorn said.

So far, the developer, DreamKey Partners, and Caldwell Presbyterian have collected $4.5 million, of that as follows:

Charlotte Churches to Provide Affordable Housing was originally published on 1053rnb.com