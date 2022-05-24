Airport Overlook Spot To Closedown

The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be closed down as construction on a proposed new runway begins. , airport officials said. The popular spot, just off Old Dowd Road on the north end of Charlotte Douglas, is frequented by families and aviation enthusiasts to view planes taking off and landing. Charlotte Douglas plans to begin construction on a fourth runway, and the airport said the current overlook will remain open until a new area is established and open to the public. Good news is that new project doesn’t begin right away. The airport reports that it will begin by 2028.