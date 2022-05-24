Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Airport Overlook Spot To Closedown

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
American Airline- Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Source: Charlotte Douglas International Airport / Charlotte Douglas International Airport

The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be closed down as construction on a proposed new runway begins. , airport officials said. The popular spot,  just off Old Dowd Road on the north end of Charlotte Douglas, is frequented by families and  aviation enthusiasts to view planes taking off and landing.  Charlotte Douglas plans to begin construction on a fourth runway, and the airport said the current overlook will remain open until a new area is established and open to the public. Good news is that new project doesn’t begin right away.  The airport reports that it will begin by 2028.

Close