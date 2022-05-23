Tamela Mann Makes Music History With Nine Billboard Toppers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tamela Mann has made music history as the first gospel artist ever to chart nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. Previously tied at eight with Kirk Franklin, “He Did It For Me” now holds the top spot, pushing Mann over the historical marker. Recently Mann announced the upcoming release of a new deluxe edition of her album, Overcomer. Overcomer: Deluxe Edition builds on the original version’s stellar base, but features all new tracks and live renditions of fan favorites from the original Overcomer. Set to drop July 22, the project also features “Superheroes Prayer,” a new duet with Yolanda Adams.