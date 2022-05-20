Five New Stores To Shop At Southpark This Summer

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

rk Mall will add five new retail opportunities to its 150 store lineup this summer. Uno de 50, Hive & Colony, Tag Heuer, Blue Nile, and Levi’s will are all scheduled to be opened by August.

Uno de 50 is a handcrafted jewelry brand that makes handmade pieces with Spanish influence. Suit designer Hive & Colony, uses a unique 3D body scanning technology to create custom suits, and more. Both stores are currently opened. The three other stores are set to open later this summer. High-end Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer will open in June, followed by the July opening of Blue Nile an diamond jeweler, known for their online wedding ring business. American denim brand Levi’s will complete the season’s new openings in August