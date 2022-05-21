Charlotte Basketball Tournament to feature Slam Dunk Contests

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tracey Robinson-Green, Founder of ‘I Am 6’2,‘ is committed to assisting young people in the City of Charlotte with academic and athletic skills.

The 6’2 former basketball player has devoted over two decades of her life to teaching youth how to achieve both on and off the court.

Now, Robinson-Green is providing yet another avenue where young people can show off their athletic prowess.

‘COMMUNITY VOICES‘ host, Ron Holland talked with Mrs. Green about the upcoming ‘Ol’ Skool Vs. New School’ tournament.