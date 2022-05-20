Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Even with high gas prices and inflation, experts do not expect a slowing in Memorial Day travel.

AAA predicts Memorial Day travel to be the busiest in three years despite record-high gas prices. Over 1 million North Carolinians are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend.

“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzling start,” said Debbie Haas, the vice president of travel for AAA.

The best times to drive during the holiday weekend are:

Thursday : Before 6 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

: Before 6 a.m. or after 9 p.m. Friday : Before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m.

: Before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m. Saturday : Before 10 a.m.

: Before 10 a.m. Sunday : Before 10 a.m.

: Before 10 a.m. Monday: Before 11 a.m.

Memorial Day Travel Expected to be the Busiest in Years was originally published on 1053rnb.com