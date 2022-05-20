American Airlines Plane Runs Off CLT Runway, No Injuries Reported

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Passengers were left in shock after an American Airlines plane veered off the runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported among the six crew members and 172 passengers.

American Airlines said that flight 775 halted takeoff from the airport due to a potential mechanical issue.

Authorities reported the plane veering into the grass, then back on the runway before coming to a full stop. Passengers deplaned normally.

“All customers are currently being transferred to another aircraft, which is expected to re-depart for Miami International Airport (MIA) shortly. Safety is our highest priority, and we thank our customers for their understanding,” American Airlines said in a statement.

