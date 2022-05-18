How Sweet The Sound Advocates For Mental Health Awareness

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The How Sweet the Sound Gospel competition is back after a 10 year hiatus on June 4th 2022, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. In addition to featuring judges and performers Jekalyn Carr, Ricky Dillard, Hezekiah Walker, JJ Hairston, HSTS is highlighting a mental health component geared towards the Black community. In a collaboration between the Ad Council and How Sweet The Sound, the organizations seek to encourage and equip people in the Black community to have more conversations about their emotional health.

Additionally, HSTS is has opened up an opportunity for Youth and Young Adults to have their voices heard as a part of the How Sweet The Sound Junior competition. Four finalists will perform live at the How Sweet The Sound pre-show, competing for a $1,000 cash prize. More information about this exciting youth competition is available here. Entries are accepted through May 20, 2022.