Time To Vote In NC Today

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It is primary day in North Carolina, and it’s time for residents to cast their votes for our future. Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Some 42,000 people took advantage of early voting – a record number. There are still many that like the tradition of voting at their local precinct on election day.

Individuals casting their ballot today must vote at their assigned polling location. Go to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website to look up your registration status.