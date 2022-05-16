Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After being named one of the busiest airports in the nation, Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expanding. The $231-million expansion will take place in Concourse A.

The project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2024 and will add 10 gates to Concourse A.

Concourse A had a previous expansion in 2018 costing $200-million, adding nine gates.

The Concourse A project is a part of Destination CLT, the airport’s $3.5 billion expansion and renovation program.

Delta Airlines will gain two new gates as a result of the project. The airline will have a total of seven gates at CLT.

CLT will have a total of 125 gates after the expansion is done.

New Construction Project Launches at CLT was originally published on 1053rnb.com