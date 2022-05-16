Baby Formula Resources – COMMUNITY RESOURCES

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you or someone you know are having difficulty finding infant formula, please check out the following resources:

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

Feeding America (https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank): local food banks may have infant formula in stock.

Human Milk Banking Association of North America (https://www.hmbana.org/find-a-milk-bank/) Some HMBANA-accredited milk banks are distributing donated breast milk to mothers in need

United Way’s 2-1-1 (https://www.211.org/about-us/your-local-211): dial 2–1-1 to be connected to a community resource specialist that might be able to help you identify other sources of local infant formula.

WIC-ELIGIBLE FAMILIES can contact your local WIC office to identify additional sources of infant formula. (https://www.signupwic.com/)