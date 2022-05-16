Community
Baby Formula Resources – COMMUNITY RESOURCES

If you or someone you know are having difficulty finding infant formula,  please check out the following resources:

COMMUNITY RESOURCES:

WIC-ELIGIBLE FAMILIES can contact your local WIC office to identify additional sources of infant formula. (https://www.signupwic.com/)

