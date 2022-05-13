Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It appears more people are falling in love with Queen City.

Charlotte, along with Winston-Salem, has been named by Forbes as two of the best places to retire in America in 2022.

“Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change and natural hazard risk,” Willam P. Barret said.

Some pros listed for retiring in Charlotte include:

The high number of health care professionals in the area

Favorable warm weather climate

High level of air quality

Thriving economic hub

Lack of state estate tax

Lack of income taxes on Social Security

Charlotte Makes List for Top 25 Places to Retire in America was originally published on 1053rnb.com