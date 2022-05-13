Things to do in Charlotte This Weekend

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The weekend is finally here! If you need something to do this weekend, look no further. Here are some events to do during the weekend in the Charlotte area.

Friday, May 13, 2022

BeachFest Matthews Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

FREE

Location: Stumptown Park Charlotte Fried Fest Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

FREE

Devil’s Logic Brewing Small Biz Pop-Up Market with Handcrafted Market CLT– 10 local vendors Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

FREE

Primal Brewery, Huntersville Drive-In Movie at Hound’s ($20 per car) Time: 8:00 pm

$20.00

Hound’s Drive-In

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Charlotte FC vs Montreal Time: 7:00 pm

Bank of America Stadium BeachFest Matthews Time: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm

FREE

Location: Stumptown Park RiverFest 2022 Time: 11:30 am to 4:00 pm

FREE

Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park, Belmont River Jam live music series Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

FREE

U.S. National Whitewater Center

Sunday, May 14, 2022

Sunday FunDay Free Lunch Time: 12:00 pm

FREE

Location: NoDa Company Store Gardens in Full Bloom — Photography Day (especially for graduation photos) Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

FREE

Historic Rosedale Vibes and Vino Cookout Edition Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

FREE

Dupp & Swat at Camp North End

