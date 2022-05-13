Carolina Panthers Release 2022 Schedule – And VIDEO!

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers have announced its 2022 schedule and fans can begin planning for an exciting season. The season opener, we’re at home with hosting the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. This makes five straight years the Panthers are opening the season at home. Week 2, the Panthers will travel to New Jersey to face the New York Giants, and then the team has three straight home games. We have one prime-time spot on Nov. 10th against the Falcons.

To announce the look forward to an exciting season, the Panthers released a throwback video – complete with AOL, dial-up internet and Push-Pops. Check it out!