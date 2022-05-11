How Much Money Do YouTubers Really Make?

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Questions are still looming about the death of controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels. Multiple reports have claimed that 32-year-old Ortensia Alcantara was with the polarizing relationship guru at his Atlanta apartment during his final moments. TMZ obtained the 911 call from Thursday’s tragic incident, where the young woman could be heard struggling to administer CPR on Samuels after he turned blue in the face following chest pains.

“I just need to give him CPR,” said Alcantara, who identified herself as a nurse. “Yes! [I need an ambulance] It’s Kevin-f*cking-Samuels.”

Further along in the chilling recording, Alcantara pled with Samuels to stay conscious as she frantically urged the dispatcher to send medical help and a defibrillator.

“Come on Kevin, you got this, just try to breathe,” she cried. “Come on, think about your mom. Think about your daughter.”

Sadly, EMS officials arrived to find Samuels passed out on the floor of his apartment. The 57-year-old social media personality was rushed to Piedmont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Alcantara reportedly spent the night at Samuels’s house before his death but it’s unclear what her relationship was with the star.

Was Kevin Samuels really a high-value man?

Naturally, social media lit up with commentary following the news. Some gloated about the critical dating advice coach’s untimely demise, while others expressed sympathy and heartache. Some people wondered if Samuels really lived the “high value” lifestyle he preached as the publication Dirt revealed that the life coach allegedly lived in a relatively affordable luxury rental apartment in Buckhead. Was he really raking in the salary of a high-value man?

Social media personalities have been known to pull in millions on YouTube and Instagram from their subscribers and Samuels had tons of fans who would tune in to watch his misogynistic and toxic streams daily, many of them aimed at tearing down the self-confidence of Black women. Samuels garnered over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.45 million subscribers on YouTube. Over the last year, his YouTube page has exploded because of his cringe interviews with Black women, criticizing their dress size and publically embarrassing them while discussing topics like “Modern Women Are Average at Best” and “Women Should Let Men Use Them.”

So, how much money did Samuels actually make from bad-mouthing Black women? The numbers aren’t completely certain, but we can take a few guesses based on the available stats of YouTubers and their potential income revenue.

How much does a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers make?

According to Kamper Power, on average, a YouTuber with 1 million subscribers can make roughly $60,000 a year from ad revenue if they are consistently posting content. That would mean that Samuels could have been making around $5,000 a month. Not too bad for shaming women online. Two metrics are used to calculate revenue earnings on the social media platform according to Business Insider — “the CPM rate, or how much money advertisers pay YouTube per 1,000 ad views, and RPM rate, which is how much revenue a creator earns per every 1,000 video views after YouTube’s cut.” YouTubers reportedly make 55 percent of every dollar paid by advertisers. In addition to ad revenue, popular video vloggers often pull in wads of cash from other sources associated with the platform including merch, channel member fees, and Super Stickers, a feature that allows viewers to pay their favorite YouTuber to have their comments pinned at the top of the live chat. Just to put things into perspective, 9-year-old Ryan Kaji, who is reportedly the highest-paid YouTuber, allegedly earned 29.5 million in 2021 from his popular channel Ryan’s World, where he reviews children’s toys. Back then he had around 24 million subscribers. Now, the young vlogger has a whopping 32.5 million subscribers. Similarly, finance YouTube Star Andrei Jikh has earned $1.6 million from ad revenue in less than three short years. Currently, he has 1.99 million subscribers. So, that would imply that Samuels might have made close to a million bucks from his controversial videos over time. How much do influencers make on Instagram? Popular influencers with a million followers can earn around $670 per post, according to the personal finance Nerd Wallet website. Cash flows pretty easily to those who are sponsored by big brands, but social media stars like Samuels often raked in dough from offering his subscribers badges where they could essentially donate tips for his crazy content. Big-time Instagrammers also monetize their videos through ads and selling merch. The formula seems pretty simple. The more you post and the more followers you can attract equals more money.

Let’s do the math in Samuels’s case. In total, he had 256 posts on his page before his untimely passing. Using the aforementioned earning equation, that would mean he could have been potentially stashing $172,800, but that doesn’t include whatever cut Instagram takes, so it could be significantly less. Some sites allege that Samuels’s net worth was around $4 million from his problematic online content, but we’ll never know until we actually see the receipts, and who knows if we ever will now? SEE ALSO: Why Kevin Samuels Is Being Compared To Christian Obumseli. Actually, You Know Why, But Lets Talk About It Stop The Cap! We All Know Why Kevin Samuels’ Death Is Making Black Women Feel A Way

How Much Money Do YouTubers Really Make? was originally published on newsone.com