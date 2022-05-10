Queens University Moves to Division I

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Queens University moved up from Division II to Division I in college athletics on Tuesday. The Royals will immediately be joining the Atlanta-based ASUN conference. The university believes the benefits will outweigh the costs. Queens University president Daniel Lugo calls it a “defining moment” for the school. Queens wants to increase its enrollment and visibility and believes the move to Division I will help them accomplish this. As of now, Queens still has no plans to add football. Read the full story here.

