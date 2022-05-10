Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

While masks may not be mandated in many areas, you may still want to be cautious when out. COVID cases are rising in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina after two months of stable and decreasing numbers. Mecklenburg County had 1,608 new cases in the last week of April, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services. The majority of the cases are the Omicron BA.2 subvariant. The peak is still far below the peak seen in January. Experts believe this is due to immunity from the vaccine and previous infections. Stay safe! Read the full story here.

COVID-19 Cases are Rising in Mecklenburg County was originally published on 1053rnb.com