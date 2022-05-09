It’s National Women’s Check-Up Day

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

National Women’s Check-Up Day is a day set aside to encourage women to focus on their personal health. It is advantageous for women to talk to their health care providers about their health concerns, get check-ups, and work to reduce their health risks each year. As we age, women should be aware of changes in their bodies and to find health problems early when they can still be treated. Because different health risks and issues present at different life stages, it is important to schedule to review these things annually. Checking blood pressure and cholesterol levels, diabetes screenings and screenings for colorectal cancer and lung cancer are crucial. Mammogram and Pap tests are health screenings that women do throughout their lives, and can be scheduled around your yearly physical examination. If you are not able to see a doctor today, it is a good time to schedule a future visit.