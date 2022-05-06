Airbnb to Crackdown on Partying for Summer Holidays

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Popular traveler service, Airbnb, is launching an anti-party crackdown for the upcoming summer holidays. According to a press release, the company will be doing enhanced screenings for those looking to book during Memorial Day weekend or the 4th of July weekend. Guests who do not have a history of positive reviews will be prevented from making a one-night reservation. Guests looking to book two-night reservations will also face some restrictions. In 2019, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported responding to dozens of calls at short-term rental locations. Read the full story here.

