Just when things were beginning to get better, gas prices are slowly creeping back up again. The average price of gasoline in Charlotte has increased by about 11 cents in the last week, according to GasBuddy. Charlotte’s average tends to be cheaper than the national average by about 30 cents. Experts predict that prices will remain above $4 throughout the summer due to tensions in Ukraine and other influential factors. Read the full story here.
Charlotte Gas Prices Back on the Rise, Impacting Summer Travel was originally published on 1053rnb.com