Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Charlotte

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, look no further. The Charlotte area has various events that you can attend!

Tipsy Taco: “Under the Big Tent” Cinco de Mayo 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Free

Location: Tipsy Taco Cinco de Mayo at Primal Brewery Huntersville 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Free

Location: Primal Brewery, Huntersville Cinco de Mayo party at Camp North End 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Free

Location: Camp North End Cinco de Mayo at Main Street Live 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Free

Location Old Town Rock Hill Cinco de Mayo at DreamChaser’s Brewer 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Free

Location: The DreamChaser’s Brewery Shoppes at University Place Spring Concert Series: Blue Monday (Cinco de Mayo Celebration) 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Free

Location:

Shoppes at University Place

