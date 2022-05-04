Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer is quickly approaching, and what better way to welcome the warmer weather than by learning to swim. Mecklenburg County’s aquatics department is offering free lessons to the public. Lessons will take place at the Double Oaks and Cordelia public pools. Anyone from 6-month-olds to adults is eligible. The county hopes the lessons will increase drowning prevention. To sign up, go to the Cordelia or Double Oaks pools at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 to register for the following week’s classes. Read the full story here.

Mecklenburg County Offering Free Swim Lessons was originally published on 1053rnb.com